Sharon Stone Shares A Clip From Her ‘Basic Instinct’ Audition Tape

For #waybackwendesday, the Basic Instinct star shared her audition tape for the 1992 film to Instagram, and after watching it, it’s not hard at all to see why she got the part.

The 1992 erotic thriller catapulted the actress into stardom, and her audition clip demonstrates exactly why Stone was ideal for the part.

Running lines in the video with director Paul Verhoeven (standing in for leading man Michael Douglas), Stone taunts, teases, flirts, and fascinates as the enigmatic writer and murder suspect Catherine Tramell.

She pretends taking a drag of a cigarette, and then a sip from her drink, and playfully performs the classic femme fatale character.

Sharon Stone is giving us chills.

She spoke about how she landed the role in a 2014 interview with Oprah.

The movie was a sleeper hit, and ended up grossing $352 million worldwide.

Stone was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for her performance and reprised the role in a 2006 sequel.

