Sinead O’Connor shares a tearful video addressing her mental health struggles

“I saw that cry for help of Sinead O’Connor from a New Jersey motel where she said she had no one except a psychiatrist and a doctor”.

Police Capt. Robert Kaiser said O’Connor was no longer staying at the motel and that they do not know her current location.

O’Connor, who suffers from bipolar disorder, sparked fresh concerns for her health after revealing in a 12-minute confessional that she felt alone and had no reason to keep living since losing custody of her 13-year-old son.

But an unidentified person on the Irish singer’s Facebook account later wrote that she “is safe, and she is not suicidal“.

“I hope this comforts those of you were concerned”, they added.

O’Connor posted her emotional video August 3, revealing that she was all by herself in a $70-a-night Travelodge room.

“I just want to make this video so you all could see what the (expletive) it’s like”, she continued.

“Hi everybody, I am posting at Sinead’s request, to let everyone who loves her know she is safe, and she is not suicidal“, it reads.

The troubled singer added that she is fighting to stay alive because “I love the people that are going this to me”. She said she was away from her family in Ireland, who she said abandoned her because of her mental illness. According to O’Connor she feels “isolated” and said it is only her psychiatrist and doctor that are now keeping her alive.

“Her auto is still there and can be, because she is paid up over the next 30 days at that motel”, Captain Kaiser said. “At that point she was gone and we never made direct contact with her”. “[No one] except my doctor, my psychiatrist – who is the sweetest man on earth who says I’m his hero – and that’s about the only f*****g thing keeping me alive at the moment”, the Grammy victor said as tears poured down her face.

Watch O’Connor’s full post here. I’m not staying alive for me.

That distress prompted singer Annie Lennox to respond on Tuesday on Facebook that she is “concerned for the safety” of the singer, reported Agence France-Presse.

Earlier this year, US TV star Arsenio Hall dropped a $5 million lawsuit against Sinead in relation to a Facebook post in which she claimed he gave Prince drugs.

“Not actually to me but the fact that I know that I’m only one of millions of millions of millions of people who are just like me actually who don’t have necessarily the resources that I have in my heart or my purse for that matter”.