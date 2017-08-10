Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo Edition Set To Arrive In India By September

Octavia RS is also all set to make a comeback on the Indian roads in a new avatar.

The global launch of the auto has five engine options which include two diesel and three petrol, and three transmission options, 6-speed manual, 6-speed DSG and 7-speed DGS Transmission. On the other hand, Kodiaq is the flagship SUV of the brand. First showcased in Berlin a year ago, the Kodiaq has been listed on the Czech manufacturer’s website in India and bookings have been opened at Rs 1 lakh, as per confirmation provided by a dealer in Delhi. The India-spec Octavia RS will be offered with a 2.0-litre TSI petrol motor churning out 230hp mated to a six-speed DSG. In terms of dimensions, the Kodiaq is broader (1,882mm) than the Fortuner (1,855mm) and has a bigger wheelbase (2,791 vs. Fortuner’s 2,745mm) too.

Skoda Octavia RSBuyers looking for a hotter version of the Octavia won’t have to wait much longer as Skoda will launch the Octavia RS next month. A great all-round package which has hardly changed, save for its distinctive new quad-lamp headlights and some updated technology on board.

On the inside, the Octavia RS is likely to get a 9.2-inch infotainment system that would support Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink. Safety features will include nine airbags, ESP and a park-assist system.

Skoda has claimed that the vehicle will feature the largest boot capacity among all other cars in its segment.

The Rapid Monte Carlo Edition pays homage to Skoda’s racing heritage and comes with major cosmetic add-ons.

Though based on the Indian Rapid, the sedan will borrow bits from the global Monte Carlo.

Mechanically, the Rapid Monte Carlo will remain the same and continue with the 1.5-litre diesel unit of Volkswagen Ameo. Interiors will feature aluminium scuff plates, metal finished pedals and faux carbon panels around the cabin. It will also have an option of a 1.6-litre petrol unit. Indian markets will have access to the 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine, with a 6-speed transmission gearbox.

Come September 2017 and Skoda India will rekindle the magic of the old Octavia vRS with its modern day equivalent – the latest-gen Octavia vRS.