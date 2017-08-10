Snap’s Slow User Growth Dims Quarterly Earnings

This was a “make or break quarter” for Snap, James Cakmak, an analyst at Monness, Crespi Hardt & Co., said in a note to investors.

Press coverage about Snap (NYSE:SNAP) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Summit Redstone’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 26.25% from the company’s current price.

“People would be encouraged by that, inside and outside the company”, CFRA analyst Scott Kessler said in a recent interview.

The company’s shares slid as low as $11.57 following the report, then recovered to trade down about 4 percent. 28,801,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company.in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.95.

Shares of Snap (SNAP) opened at 13.56 on Monday. The stock’s market capitalization is $15.92 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average of $19.35.

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) late Thursday posted disappointing second quarter earnings results, as both its EPS and revenues came in below expectations.

Snapchat reported its second quarterly earnings as a public company today. Analysts expected revenue to clock in at $186 million.

Snap also reported 173 million DAUs during the second quarter.

