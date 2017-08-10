SoftBank Vision Fund invests in Flipkart, becomes one of its largest shareholders

The company was, until recently, leading talks for the sale of Snapdeal to Flipkart to salvage a part of its investment and, subsequently, invest fresh capital into Flipkart.

Flipkart said the SoftBank investment, which is the biggest-ever private investment in an Indian technology company, will make the Vision Fund one of the largest shareholders in the online retailer. SoftBank Vision Fund joins them in a mix of primary and secondary capital. The investment estimated to be over United States dollars 2-2.5 billion will be a mix of primary and secondary capital from SoftBank’s Vision Fund. “After this financing round, Flipkart will have in excess of United States dollars 4 billion of cash on balance sheet”, Flipkart added.

E-commerce major Flipkart will acquire the Indian operations of eBay Inc.as part of a $1.4 billion (Rs 9,000 crore) fundraising round that will help.

A report by news agency Reuters on August 1 had hinted that Softbank plans to invest about $2 billion through its Vision Fund. The major investors in Flipkart prior to the latest round were USA hedge fund Tiger Global, South Africa’s Naspers and Indian venture capital firm Accel Partners, among others.

SoftBank has an India portfolio spanning e-commerce, ride sharing, digital payments, hospitality, clean energy and telecommunications, which is valued at over United States dollars 6 billion.

Even after the much-hyped Flipkart-Snapdeal merger (which SoftBank had pushed for) fell through, Masayoshi Son, Founder and Chairman and CEO of SoftBank Group Corp. was open about supporting Flipkart.

SoftBank was supposed to invest $1.52 billion in the proposed merged Snapdeal-Flipkart entity, but after the talks fell through, SoftBank chairman Masayoshi Son said that he respects the decision of the founders and chose to focus the fund’s effort in Flipkart.

The latest funding comes at a time when the buzz about Snapdeal Flipkart deal fallout is just settling down.

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son in a statement said that he wanted to support Flipkart because it is best positioned to leverage technology. For long, industry pundits have been criticising the Indian ecommerce space and predicting its impending doom due to lack of innovation.

Apart from this the funding raised by SoftBank also emerges as a masterstroke by Flipkart.

