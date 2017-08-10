Somalia security forces foil attack in Mogadishu

A auto bomb explosion killed at least one person and injured three others in the Somalian capital of Mogadishu, media reported Thursday, citing the police.

Last Friday, at least three people were killed and eight others wounded in a vehicle bomb blast near Hotel Ambassador in Mogadishu.

The official said the target of the suspected attack was not yet clear.

Somali security forces suppored by the USA forces recently killed Shabab governor, Ali Mohamed Hussein (Ali Jabal) in a coordinated strike.

The U.S. military has announced two new airstrikes against al-Shabab extremists in Somalia, and Somalia’s president says the joint operation killed a high-level leader of the group.

The operation was conducted jointly with the USA regional partners countering al-Shabaab activities in Somalia, with no civilian casualties reported, Russia Today quoted the statement of U.S Department of defense. the statement said.

U.S. African Command confirmed last week that an earlier airstrike had killed senior al-Shabab member Hussein, who served as the group’s shadow governor for the Mogadishu area.