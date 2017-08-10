South African politician apologizes for apparent assault on woman

Manana apparently confessed to slapping one of the women, during a telephone call to Phesheya Duma, whose sister Mandisa was among the three victims.

The minister appeared briefly in Randburg Magistrate’s court Thursday and found his case was postponed to Sept 13 by magistrate Liesel Davids. I have nothing against Minister Manana.

“The law must take its course and the investigators‚ the prosecutors‚ must do their job”.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula previously said the alleged assault happened at the Cubana restaurant and bar in Fourways, Johannesburg, at 4am on Sunday. “All persons, regardless of position in society must face the full might of the law when they attack women and children”, he said. “He’ll be arrested”, Mbalula told the broadcaster.

“A ideal example of patriarchal protection, particularly for those in power, is that to this day Deputy Minister of Higher Education Mduduzi Manana who admittedly assaulted a woman has not been arrested”, said the EFF. He said the matter would be handed over to a senior public prosecutor for a decision on whether to prosecute and this would inform the decision regarding his arrest.

She also reportedly opened a case with the police against the Deputy Minister.

He says he agrees with the public that Manana should be treated as a normal citizen.

The minister evaded journalists who had gathered at the entrance of the court by using a side entrance.

Mbalula spoke strongly about the scourge of women abuse. “Hence we agreed on an amount of R5 000 and it was settled”, she said.

“Your state fully supports the victim and acts only on behalf of the victim”, said Mbalula.

We can not continue to normalise and perpetuate violence against women.