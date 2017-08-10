South Korea to convene Security Council meeting over North Korean missile threat

The South Korean capital, Seoul, is within range of massed North Korean rockets and artillery, which would be impossible to destroy in a first USA strike.

“The standing committee… made a decision to seek all necessary measures to relieve tensions and to manage peace on Korean peninsula in cooperation with the major countries including the U.S. based on the firm ROK – U.S. combined defense posture”, Blue House spokesperson Park Soo-hyun told media.

Still, Park said that efforts to reduce tension and promote peace must continue, and exchanges between cities can be a way to do so.

“Our government – which is the key party directly involved in issues on the Korean peninsula – will open a door for dialogue and actively pursue diplomatic efforts to alleviate the current tension and fundamentally resolve it”.

“When managing both a chronic and an acute challenge such as those posed by North Korea, the South Korean government needs someone on the scene who can provide tight alliance consultation on the ground and 24/7″, Patrick Cronin, an Asia scholar and Republican at the Center for a New American Security, an influential bipartisan think tank, told BuzzFeed News.

“A meeting that will be attended by the national defense minister and the president’s security advisers will take place in the second half of the day”, the presidential administration said in a press statement on Thursday.

The Pentagon said it had received the request to review the guidelines from South Korea and the military was working with the State Department to determine the best way forward.

President Moon Jae-in (L) shakes hands with Lee Hyo-seong, the new chairman of the Korea Communications Commission, who was formally appointed to the post by the president in a ceremony held at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae on August 8, 2017. “I condemn the nuclear tests and missile provocations that North Korea has been carrying out as if it’s unbridled”.

The military said it’s maintaining a state of stern readiness to counter any North Korean threats.