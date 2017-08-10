Mueller’s financial disclosures shows a Justice Department ethics official found “no apparent conflicts of interest” in his finances affecting his ability to investigate Russian Federation and Trump’s team.

Mueller’s clients at Wilmerhale included Apple, Sony Pictures, Intel, Facebook and the National Football League. Mueller’s finances are public record because of his appointment as special counsel.

President Donald Trump has stated openly that his and his family’s finances should be off limits to special counsel Robert Mueller-who is investigating possible collusion between Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia-but a new poll published Thursday shows that large majority of Americans disagree.

Trump added that he has no plans to dismiss Mueller, but that he is eagerly awaiting the findings from the House and Senate investigations into Russia’s 2016 election meddling.

The form lists the income he received from previous jobs, speaking engagements and investments as well as assets.

The former Federal Bureau of Investigation director’s finances will likely face scrutiny from Trump’s attorneys and Trump supporters who have been looking for conflicts of interest to call into question his independence.

He also mentioned a new column written by law professor Jonathan Turley that urges Rosenstein to recuse himself, one of the reasons being that Rosenstein was the one who wrote the letter recommending the firing of then-FBI Director James Comey, which would make him into a likely witness.