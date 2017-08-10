Sri Lanka foreign minister Ravi Karunanayaka resigns over corruption charges

The minister, on his part, has denied any violations, adding that his family was engaged in the deal and that he was not aware of the details or the parties involved.

But Opposition lawmakers and sections of civil society had demanded the Foreign Minister resign immediately, accusing him of corruption and hindering transparency.

In 2015, Perpetual Treasuries Ltd, a subsidiary of a company owned by Aloysius, illegally purchased Central Bank bonds, which lost the state more than $1 billion.

“I am not guilty of any of the allegations, but I am resigning my portfolio to ensure that opponents are not able to destabilise our unity government”, Karunanayake said.

Meanwhile, a no-confidence motion against the Minister which was submitted to Parliament will not be discussed as the Minister had resigned. The allegations over Karunanayaka, a former finance minister, followed his appearance at a presidential commission last week, and he has not been charged by any court.

Speaking to The Hindu, Telecommunications Minister and UNP parliamentarian Harin Fernando said: “This [resignation] is certainly a new chapter in Sri Lanka’s political history”. “I am truly grateful for the people who still stand by me even during a hard phase”, he said.

Following a meeting with President Maithripala Sirisena yesterday at the Presidential Secretariat, Foreign Minister Karunanayake is likely to quit his portfolio shortly, according to sources. A month after they formed the government, a massive scam at the Central Bank came to light.

“The government has only itself to blame for this situation”, he said.