Sri Lankan Navy books 12 Fishermen from Rameswaram

The Sri Lankan government has repeatedly warned that Indian fishermen trespassing into Sri Lankan waters to fish illegally will be arrested and their boats will be taken into custody.

The fishermen will be handed over to the Assistant Fisheries Director in Jaffna for further legal action.

“I also request you to direct the Ministry of External Affairs to secure the immediate release of 64 fishermen and 125 boats including the 49 fishermen and their 12 mechanised fishing boats apprehended recently”, he said.

Sri Lanka Navy arrests another 12 Indian fishermen for poaching in island's waters. Stalin said two of the boats had sunk when the island navy's ship crashed into them and the other boats had been seized. On August 8, the Sri Lankan Navy arrested 48 fishermen after firing in the air.

Meanwhile, the fishermen in Tamil Nadu’s Pudukottai district announced indefinite strike on Wednesday urging immediate release of fishermen and their boats by Sri Lanka. The rest of the fishermen were asked to surrender, which they did.