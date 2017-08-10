Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

While the company’s share hit the 52 week high on 06/05/17 stationing the value of $64.87. Starbucks Corporation comprises about 4.4% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks Corporation were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 31,902 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Starbucks Corporation by 3,809,645.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 32.9% in the first quarter. The Massachusetts Financial Services Company holds 7.62M shares with $422.87M value, up from 5.35M last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 36.9% in the first quarter. The Motco holds 73,033 shares with $4.06 million value, up from 606 last quarter. BURROWS CLIFFORD also sold $6.83M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Thursday, May 18. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) received interesting focus from Active Investors and it has been trading on front line as comparing to it past average volume. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Shares last traded at $53.85 marginally under the 50 day moving average of $58.05 and a tad under the 200 day moving average of $58.43. Starbucks Corporation has $7400 highest and $5600 lowest target. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th.

The Average Earnings Estimate for the Current Fiscal quarter is $0.55 per share, according to consensus of 29 analysts. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 12.48% since August 9, 2016 and is uptrending. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Analysts expect next quarter’s EPS will be $0.59 with next year’s EPS anticipated to be $2.37. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter past year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. The ex-dividend date is set for Tuesday the 9th of May 2017. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Bernstein maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Friday, June 16 with "Buy" rating.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBUX.

On June 14 the stock rating was downgraded to “Neutral” from “Outperform” in an announcement from Wedbush. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Consensus earnings estimates are far from flawless, but they are watched by many investors and play an important role in measuring the appropriate valuation for a stock. Analysts have placed a $64.87 price target on Starbucks Corporation, suggesting a 18.98% gain from recent close. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Vetr lowered shares of Starbucks Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 price objective for the company.in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,343 shares in the company, valued at $21,604,374.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 6,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.99% with the market. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Starbucks Corporation is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. The average analysts gave this company a mean recommendation of 2.20. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.