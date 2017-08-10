State Department says it agrees with Trump’s fiery threat to North Korea

In light of what we saw this morning, this claim plainly isn’t true: “The United States is speaking with “one voice” on North Korea, the State Department said Wednesday, after President Donald Trump’s promises one day earlier of “fire and fury” in response to Pyongyang’s nuclear provocations”. It’s also unclear how reliable North Korea’s missiles would be against such a distant target, but no one was writing off the danger completely. “They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen”, Trump said on Tuesday from his golf resort in Bedminster, N.J.

Trade: “The United States has chose to levy an import tax on shipments of aluminum foil from China, penalizing the country for what US trade officials say are unfair subsidies of its products”.

Trump and North Korea have been exchanging escalating threats, with the North saying it was examining plans for attacking Guam.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump’s regime reacted to reports that North Korea had produced a compact nuclear warhead by warning the country that it would face consequences if it threatened the US.

Kim said the Guam action would be “an effective remedy for restraining the frantic moves of the U.S.in the southern part of the Korean peninsula and its vicinity”.

“The United States is on the same page”. Lindsey Graham says Trump isn’t going to just “contain the threat”.

She was speaking after Trump warned North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un that he faced “fire and fury” over his weapons and ballistic missile programs.

“Americans should sleep well at night”, Tillerson told reporters. She added that, “I know you want to obsess over statements and want to make a lot of noise out of that”.

No sooner had Tillerson ratcheted down the rhetoric than Defense Secretary Jim Mattis ratcheted it back up.

The announcement, made in the name of a general who heads North Korea’s rocket command, warned the North is preparing a plan to fire four of its Hwasong-12 missiles over Japan and into waters around the tiny island, which hosts 7,000 US military personnel on two main bases and has a population of 160,000. As seldom as it is for a president to speak of using nuclear missiles, the reference to the “destruction” of a foreign people is equally rare. There were no indications from the Pentagon of urgent planning or new assets being hastily deployed to the Pacific region. “The world remains very concerned about that”, she added.

Tillerson spoke to reporters as he flew from Malaysia to Washington, stopping in Guam to refuel.

China, North Korea’s increasingly alienated ally, cautioned all sides against “employing words or actions that could sharpen differences and escalate the situation”.

On Wednesday, Trump continued his bellicosity toward North Korea, bragging in a series of tweets about USA nuclear weapons, while saying that, “hopefully we will never have to use them”.