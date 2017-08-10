State Street Corp Buys 537739 Shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) retreated its position after shares change of 17.35% on Thursday and it traded at $77.89. Finally, Oxford Asset Management raised its stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% in the first quarter.

Total shares held by institutions as of the most recent company filings are 64,215,294 with a reported 7,279,799 bought and 8,664,500 sold. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $1,899,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.34% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Needham raised its rating on Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.to Strong Buy on 06/02/2017 in a reversal from its prior Buy rating. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 111,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,494,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after buying an additional 1,259,910 shares during the period. A sudden increase in a stock’s activity can be a sign that investors are trading in anticipation of a catalyst, or that investors feel very strongly in one way or the other about the future direction of a stock.

At the moment 5 analysts are watching Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX) traded down 18.48% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.94. The company stock experienced a 5.21% move to arrive at $6.06.

Consequently Progenics Pharmaceut (NASDAQ:PGNX)’s weekly and monthly volatility is 4.85%, 3.77% respectively.

Death Cross Alert: The 50 day moving average is now below the 200 day moving average.

The company now has a P/E ratio of 62.47 and the market cap is 425.56M. (NASDAQ:PGNX)’s stock about -33.72% from the 50-day high and -8.09% away from the 50-day low.

Previously Progenics Pharmaceut (NASDAQ:PGNX) reported $-0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $-0.19 by $-0.04.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PGNX to be -144.2%. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc’s -14.69% drop today has a material impact on its technical outlook.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.23/share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

Currently, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading is at 26.09. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., launched on December 1, 1986, is involved in developing medicines and other products for targeting and treating cancer.