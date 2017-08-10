Stock Showing Surging Activity: General Electric Company (GE)

Summit Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 9,846 shares. Middleton Ma stated it has 0.89% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

About 8,646 shares traded. Over the past 2 quarters, General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) is down -13.59%, compared with a fall of almost -11.83% for 3 months and about -1.99% for the past 30 days. It has underperformed by 4.60% the S&P500.

United Asset Strategies Inc increased General Electric Co (GE) stake by 24.6% reported in 2016Q4 SEC filing. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. TX now owns 330,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter.

The stock last traded at $25.65 which is just a bit below $26.68, the 50 day moving average and just below the 200 day moving average of $28.71. (NYSE:BR) has risen 17.08% since August 9, 2016 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.06% the S&P500.

Portland General Electric Company is an electric utility that is engaged in the wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution and retail sale of electricity in the State of Oregon. The market capitalization of the company is at $223.54 Billion. The Company’s service area allocation of approximately 4,000 square miles is located entirely within OR and includes approximately 51 incorporated cities, of which Portland and Salem. It has a 43.97 P/E ratio. It has five natural gas-fired generating facilities, which include Port Westward Unit 1 (PW1), Port Westward Unit 2 (PW2), Beaver natural gas-fired generating plant (Beaver), Coyote Springs Unit 1 (Coyote Springs) and Carty natural gas-fired generating plant (Carty). Therefore 0 are positive. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of GE in report on Friday, July 7 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 12 report. The firm owned 91,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 28,072 shares during the period. On Tuesday, November 22 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 28 by Goldman Sachs. Looking at the stock’s movement on the chart, General Electric Company recorded a 52-week high of $32.38. 3,000 Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) shares with value of $135,030 were sold by Henderson Campbell A. Williams Capital Group has “Hold” rating and $45 target. CFRA downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, July 21 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, October 10 by. The stock rose 0.76% or $0.55 reaching $72.95 per share.

Since May 15, 2017, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.37 million activity. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,141.05.

Investors might also notice that three month ago the Buy recommendations (5) outnumbered Sell recommendations (0). Its up 0.50, from 0.72 in 2016Q3. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 236,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.64% while stock markets rallied. 41 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. Harbour Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 52,353 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Reuters.com which released: “Verizon quarterly subscriber additions top estimates; shares up” on July 27, 2017, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: The Coca-Cola Co. vs. Verizon Communications Inc.” published on July 29, 2017, Livetradingnews.com published: “Verizon Communications Inc”. Mackenzie has 344,880 shares.

News coverage about General Electric (NYSE:GE) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Barr E S & Communication reported 13,454 shares. General Electric Co now has $221.51B valuation. GATES WILLIAM H III sold 3.00M shares worth $207.65M. Ngam Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Laurion Cap LP accumulated 129,300 shares.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q4 2016. It dived, as 68 investors sold GE shares while 818 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. Karpas Strategies Llc owns 7,061 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Security reported 1.85% stake. (NYSE:BR). Bnp Paribas Investment Ptnrs Sa reported 25,954 shares. 172,355 are owned by Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company. The number of shares now owned by investors are 41.15 mln. (NYSE:BR) for 1.07 million shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability Co stated it has 63,797 shares. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca invested in 0.72% or 27,800 shares. Axa accumulated 0.52% or 3.50 million shares. Natl Asset has 5,426 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.