Stocks down, gold up after North Korea threat

US President Donald Trump’s warning to North Korea and Pyongyang’s threat of possible armed retaliation drove investors away from stocks and other risky assets on Wednesday and into textbook safe-havens like gold and Treasuries. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.2 percent to 5,779.20, while South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.1 percent to 2,342.19.

US stocks closed slightly lower Wednesday, making up much of the ground they lost earlier after a rare batch of earnings disappointments by Walt Disney and other big companies. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dipped 1.6 percent to 27,314.74.

Disney dropped 3.9 percent, its biggest single-day loss in more than a year.

“Now, with the tension between the USA and DPRK reaching a level that appears somewhat unprecedented in the last decade, if not longer, the question is whether this time is different”, he said.

“At the moment, it is unclear how the Korean situation will play out and that is hampering the markets”. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to 2.255 percent from its U.S. close of 2.282 percent on Tuesday. The VIX volatility index, which tracks expected asset price volatility implied by option contract prices, is up a further 12% after a 10% rise the day before, although this is from historically low levels.

The lack of follow-through to the upside suggests that risk aversion is settling a little.

The dollar weakened against the yen, which is often sought in times of geopolitical tension.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.08 per cent versus the greenback at 110.00 per dollar.

The Swiss currency slipped 0.2 percent against the dollar to 0.9655 franc after surging more than 1 percent the previous day.

The greenback slipped 0.83 percent to a near two-week low against the Swiss franc and fell to 110.11 yen, its lowest in almost two months against the Japanese currency.

Traders said hedge funds had cut leveraged bets against the franc, prompted in part by worries about increased U.S. Investors will study the numbers to get a feel for the US inflation trend and any impact the data could have on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy.

In commodities, crude oil lost momentum after rising overnight on data pointing to declining USA inventories. USA crude shed 20 cents to $48.97 a barrel, while Brent crude fell 26 cents to $51.88 a barrel.

Gold prices were nudged away from recent highs as broader risk aversion receded somewhat.

Spot gold added 1.3 per cent to US$1,277.15 an ounce.