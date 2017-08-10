Stocks rally, but end a bit lower

News late Tuesday that North Korea was reviewing plans for an attack on USA military assets on the island of Guam came just hours after President Trump had warned that continued threats would be met “with fire and fury like the world has never seen”. Consumer-focused companies and banks were among the biggest decliners. The comments follow reports that the North has mastered a technology needed to strike the United States with a nuclear missile. The Nasdaq composite lost 18 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,352.

The rhetoric between the USA and North Korea has continued to heat up, leading traders to look to safe havens such as gold and treasuries.

The CBOE Volatility Index, the most widely followed barometer of expected near-term stock market volatility, was at its highest in more than a month.

The drop by Disney comes after the company reported fiscal third quarter earnings that came in above estimates but on weaker than expected revenues.

US stocks felt significant early drag, with the S&P 500 down 0.5% at the open.

THE QUOTE: “Risk-averse sentiment is dominating global equities markets, and USA indices have retraced from record levels over the last two days”.

At 12:28 p.m. ET (1628 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 52.87 points, or 0.24 percent, at 22,032.47, the S&P 500 was down 2.8 points, or 0.11 percent, at 2,472.12. Gold was last up 1.4 percent, its highest point since mid-June, while the Swiss franc and the Japanese yen rose. The stock lost $5.41 to $101.57.

BAD TRIPS: Priceline Group slid 8.1 percent after the online travel booking service issued a profit forecast that was weaker than analysts were expecting.

On the other hand, gold stocks have shown a strong move to the upside on the day, driving the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index up by 1.5%. The Nasdaq composite fell 45 points, or 0.7 percent, to 6,324.

Shares of hotelier Marriott International slumped more than 3%, a day after the firm said it expected limited growth in North America in coming months.

IN A SKID: Avis Budget Group slumped 6.8% to $31.13 after the auto rental company cut its guidance following a weak second quarter.

The major averages have climbed off their lows of the session but remain in negative territory.

BONDS: Bond prices fell. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 tumbled 1.3 percent, while Seoul’s Kospi fell 1.1 percent.

METALS: Gold, a traditional safe haven play, was moving higher. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dipped 1.1 percent to 27,444.00.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude gained 39 cents to $49.95 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

The weakness among oil service stocks comes even though the price of crude oil for September delivery is inching up USD0.01 to USD49.18 a barrel.

CURRENCIES: The U.S. dollar weakened to 110.35 yen from 110.72 yen. The euro slid to $1.1760 from $1.1793. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.27 percent from 2.26 percent late Monday.