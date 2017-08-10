Super Meat Boy Announced For Nintendo Switch

The announcement has raised a lot attention that has surprised the developer quite a bit. The notoriously hard platformer’s found its way onto plenty of systems in the past, but with The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ already available and The End is Nigh coming down the road, it’s good to know that Edmund McMillen’s speedy little giblet-to-be is along for the ride.

The writing has been on the wall for a Switch version of Super Meat Boy.

Meanwhile, Nintendo’s official Twitter account revealed that an expanded version of the “negative space shooter” Inversus will launch for Switch this fall. Though no other details have been announced yet-a release window for instance-Team Meat tweeted a picture today showing the game running on the console.

Super Meat Boy was first released on Xbox 360 in October 2010, one of a handful of shining gems from the glory years of Xbox Live Arcade’s indie push. Team meet did a poll on whether to release the game also as physical release.