SWAT officers hospitalized after possible exposure to fentanyl during raid

Eighteen members of a SWAT team are OK after they were exposed to a deadly chemical during a raid early Wednesday, Pittsburgh police said. The substance became airborne and caused the officers to become dizzy and suffer numbness.

“This is a pretty quiet neighborhood so this isn’t something we expected to wake up to”, said neighbor Adam Dailey, who described it as “surreal” to see police cars, SWAT vehicles and a hazardous waste truck.

Acting U.S. Attorney Soo Song says the operation was a raid of three homes in an ongoing drug investigation.

Federal officials suspect the chemical substance was fentanyl. “Quick and professional action by first responders helped avert a potential catastrophe”.

According to the Justice Department, several Pennsylvania law enforcement agencies were executing federal search warrants to homes in Pittsburgh’s West End.

Philbin could not confirm how many people had been arrested as of Wednesday morning, but said charges would be filed today in the U.S. District Court for Pittsburgh. The SWAT team was later medically cleared at a hospital and a hazmat team was called in to deal with the large amount of opioids.

