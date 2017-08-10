Swedish hostage freed in Mali makes 1st public appearance

In his first public appearance since his release from captivity in Mali, Stephen McGowan has described how he found himself alone and doubting that he would ever be freed. They did not force me to enter into Islam. The extremists have made a fortune over the last decade abducting foreigners in the vast Sahel region and demanding enormous ransoms for their release. He told reporters that fleeing his captors had been “out of the question”.

Sweden has insisted it never paid any ransom and that Gustafsson’s release was obtained through negotiations.

Gustafsson says he doesn’t know what led to his freedom and says he thinks it’s wrong to pay ransoms.

McGown also said he found out about his mother’s death just minutes before he arrived home in South Africa.

He was abducted along with Swedish national Johan Gustafsson and Dutchman Sjaak Rijke at a hotel in Timbuktu in 2011. A fellow German traveler was killed during the kidnapping.

McGowan is now addressing a press briefing in Johannesburg organised by aid organisation Gift of the Givers which was instrumental in negotiations to release him. But Imtiaz Sooliman said the extremists’ initial demands started at 10 million euros per captive.

A South African man who was held hostage by al-Qaida’s North African branch for six years said initially thought news of his release was a joke.

Islamic extremists in Africa are still believed to be holding a Colombian nun taken from Mali, an Australian doctor and a Romanian man seized at different times in Burkina Faso, and an American who was working with a non profit organisation in Niger.

He said bird watching and exercising had kept him going while in captivity. “I wanted to see the best in this situation”.