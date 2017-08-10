Swiss franc set for biggest single day rise in 2.5yrs

Growing tension between the United States and North Korea boosted the Swiss franc, the Japanese yen, gold and government bonds as investors sought out traditional safe havens at a time of geopolitical uncertainty.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 50 points, or 0.62 percent, at the start of Wednesday; the Nasdaq Composite was down 44 points and the S&P 500 was down 8.

According to data from Bloomberg, the price of gold rose as much as 1.59% to £1,276, while the price of silver spiked 2.61% to $16.84 as some investors looked to safe-haven assets following the growing row.

MSCI’s emerging market index snaps a three-day winning streak to fall 0.7 percent – its steepest daily decline since early July.

Flight-to-safety moves pushed up the value of classic assets perceived as safe, including the franc, the Japanese yen and gold prices after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made an explicit threat to strike a USA military base in Guam. Its stable political and economic policies have long marked yen assets out as havens during times of geopolitical tensions and market turbulence. The U.S. currency was down 0.3 percent at 109.94 yen, following a retreat to 109.740, its weakest since June 15.

He said: “While the two monetary metals continue to trade mostly on real yield dynamics, some investors reacted to the escalating tension by buying these traditional safe-haven instruments”.

Japan is the world’s biggest creditor nation and there is an assumption investors there will repatriate funds should a crisis eventuate.

If the franc extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.23 against the pound, 0.94 against the greenback and 117.00 against the yen. The Swiss currency was also on track for its biggest daily gain against the euro since the Swiss National Bank removed its cap on the currency in January 2015. It was last up 1.2% at 1.1305 per euro.

In another sign of the risk-averse mood, investors moved money into government bonds.

The benchmark 10-year yield fell 3 basis points to 2.25% while the two-year yield lost 2bps to 1.35%.

“The market hates uncertainty and that’s certainly what we have now”, said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

Oil prices rose before a report expected to show US crude stocks fell for a sixth week.