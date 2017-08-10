Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SGYP) PT Set at $9.00 by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc

113.25 million shares or 15.05% more from 98.44 million shares in 2016Q3 were reported.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 856.82M market cap and its past year revenues were 0.10M. Tiaa Cref Invest Lc accumulated 724,455 shares. Analysts anticipate that Synergy Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.95) earnings per share for the current year. Kcm Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 56,204 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 587,925 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Monetary, Missouri-based fund reported 57,245 shares. The firm has “Buy” rating by TH Capital given on Thursday, October 29. Connable Office Inc holds 23,369 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. (NASDAQ:SGYP) was up +1.08% during the last trading session, with a day high of 3.73. It is quantified by short-term traders as the average difference between a stock’s daily high and daily low, then divided by the stock price.

09/12/2014 – Cowen began new coverage on Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc. giving the company a “outperform” rating.

This company has been competing with others in the Healthcare space and offers its own combination of interesting factors Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.

While concerns circle Synergy as to capital overhang, the bulls look to chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) drug Trulance as the winning redemption for the firm, with a confidence-instilling market adoption pattern.

Additionally with sales force deployment in prep for IBS-C underway, the analyst comments, “SGYP is planning to transfer Publicis Touchpoint contract sales representatives over to the company to support the Trulance indication expansion into IBS-C”. It now has negative earnings. The Company is engaged in the discovery, research and development efforts around analogs of uroguanylin for the treatment of GI diseases and disorders. JACOB GARY S also bought $19,967 worth of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SGYP) shares. Janney Montgomery Scott has an ownership of 30,200 stocks of the biopharmaceutical firms shares valued $141,000 after scooping up an extra 6,500 shares through out the previous quarter, Lastly, Family Management increased its position in stocks of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 159.4% in the Q1. Previously Synergy Pharma Cmn (NASDAQ:SGYP) reported $-0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $-0.23 by $-0.07 with surprise factor of -30.4%.

Since May 26, 2017, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $43,302 activity. The insider BRANCACCIO JOHN P bought 6,500 shares worth $23,335. (NASDAQ:SGYP) stock went gone down with a prior 52-week high of $7.15. Therefore 88% are positive. Synergy Pharmaceuticals had 22 analyst reports since August 25, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BidaskClub cut shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

05/10/2017 – Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc. had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at H.C. Wainwright. They now have a United States dollars 18 price target on the stock. The rating was maintained by Rodman & Renshaw with “Buy” on Monday, May 9. The rating was maintained by Rodman & Renshaw with “Buy” on Monday, March 21.

A number of research firms have commented on SGYP. According to Thomson Reuters, sell-side analysts are predicting a consensus target price of $10.02 on company stock. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Friday, December 18 to “Neutral”. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Beta for the company stands at 3.99 and its Average True Range (ATR) shows a value of 0.48. Metropolitan Life Insur Co New York owns 579,987 shares. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 195,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,400 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

