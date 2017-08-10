Teen dies after suffering injury at football practice

A 15-year-old football player died Thursday morning after being injured during an offseason practice at Sachem East High School in Farmingville, NY.

The incident happened on the athletic field at the school on Granny Road in Farmingville around 8:40 a.m., according to Assistant Commissioner Justin Meyers.

The victim was identified by police as Joshua Mileto, 16, of Farmingville.

Suffolk County police say that the teen was transported from the school to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Kenneth Graham posted a statement on the district’s website Thursday.

The unexpected event shook the community and calls for prayer and condolences for Mileto’s team, friends and family streamed in on Twitter.

The high school football season for the Long Island school officially begins Monday, but players are allowed to participate in practices before the start date as long as they’re not mandatory.