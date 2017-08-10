Tensions over North Korea weigh on stocks but boost gold

-North Korea tension also weighed on the Canadian dollar, which weakened against its USA counterpart, despite higher oil prices and stronger-than-expected domestic housing data.

Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average slid 69 points, or 0.3 percent, to 22,016. The Nasdaq composite lost 39 points, or 0.6 percent, to 6,331.

Shares of gold miners Polymetal International PLC (POLY.LN) and Fresnillo PLC (FRES.LN) were among the relatively few advancers, tracking gains of roughly 1% for gold prices to $1,273.70 an ounce.

While at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, President Trump pledged North Korea would be “met with fire and fury like the world has never seen” amid the country’s latest nuclear threats.

In the United Kingdom, the FTSE 100 closed down 0.59%, or 44.67 points, at 7498, broadly in line with negative trends in European markets.

Dean Foods Co.’s stock plunged 21 percent after reporting earnings in the second-quarter that were way below investors’ expectations.

Dow e-minis were down 35 points, or 0.16 percent, with 37,467 contracts changing hands at 8:40 a.m. ET (1240 GMT).

METALS: Gold, a traditional safe haven play, was moving higher. The common currency had lost about 0.4 percent overnight after news US job openings surged to a record in June reinforced Friday’s robust payrolls data and supported the greenback. Gold settled up 1.4% at $1,256.40 an ounce, then rose almost 2% – to almost $1,283 – after Wednesday’s settlement.

Despite its recent weakening, the New Zealand dollar is still up more than 5 percent this year, setting a 26-month high of $0.7557 in July.

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street, a day after the market closed at its latest record high.

Oil service stocks moved lower on Wednesday as the Philadelphia Oil Service Index fell 1.2 percent to its lowest closing level in eight years. Retail stocks have taken a hit this year, with the SPDR S&P Retail ETF dropping 6.2 percent in the period as investors fear further market gains from Amazon.com. On the Nasdaq, 1,846 issues fell and 953 advanced favoring decliners. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.2 percent. The FTSE 100 index of leading British shares was 0.6 percent lower.

Bond prices didn’t move much.

Spot gold XAU= added 0.2 percent to $1,260.26 an ounce. The weakness came despite an increase in the price of crude oil, as crude for September delivery climbed $0.39 to $49.56 a barrel.

The bombing of Pearl Harbor, for instance, resulted in a 3.8 percent drop in the S&P 500 on December 7, 1941.

US stocks closed lower on Tuesday after Trump’s comments sparked a late afternoon selling.