Tensions spike as opposition decries Kenyan poll results

Kenyans on Tuesday started voting in a fiercely contested election that pits Kenyatta against challenger Raila Odinga.

Three people have been reportedly killed in Kenya during protests after opposition claimed the country’s general election was “hacked” in favour of the incumbent, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

President Kenyatta of the Jubilee Party was by mid afternoon leading with 7,814,045 votes while Odinga had 6,433,161 votes according to IEBC.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) now says that it has received a total of 29,000 Form 34As out of the 40,883 from all over the country.

Thus far, Kenyatta is leading with 55 per cent of the vote to Odinga’s 44 per cent in early results released by the electoral commission (IEBC). “They can not be credible”, Odinga told a news conference early yesterday, as partial results streamed onto a public Web site via an electronic tallying system aimed at preventing fraud.

He dismissed the results as a sham, fictitious and fake.

Pastors and priests had stressed in sermons that it was the people’s right to vote, and urged them to choose leaders who would please God.

The commission’s CEO, Ezra Chiloba, also said a results screen at the commission’s counting centre had frozen because too much data was being received and that tallies would be updated later Wednesday morning.

This is Odinga’s fourth and likely final attempt to take the presidency.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has voted in his birthplace of Gatundu, north of Nairobi.

He is a respected elder of his Maasai community who walked several kilometers (miles) in a remote part of Kajiado County to cast his vote in Kenya’s national elections on Tuesday.

Raphael Tuju, secretary-general of Kenyatta’s Jubilee party, urged the opposition to “look at the figures soberly” and accept the results.

“We just want to comply with the law. When they were looking for jobs they were really good but now they have turned out to be a real let-down to us”.

He said that the results were the work of a computer and did not reflect the will of voters. Several polling stations that were affected by delays were kept open until nearly midnight to ensure that all could vote.

Earlier in the day, Kenyans had turned out in millions to vote in the most competitive election which was hit by a few technical and logistical hitches.

More than 11,000 polling stations – around a quarter of the total – are without decent cell phone coverage, meaning returning officers have had to use satellite phones and other means to transmit results. In some stations, voting was delayed for at least four hours.

NASA also pointed to the weird phenomenon that Uhuru Kenyatta’s “lead” stayed a consistent 11 percent ahead of NASA flagbearer Raila Odinga throughout the evening.

Mr Odinga lost that election and also one in 2013 to Mr Kenyatta when the Supreme Court later rejected allegations of vote-tampering.

“There are a lot of people in line, and it is going to take some time, and we are going to need to be very patient”, said Kerry, chief election observer for The Carter Center.