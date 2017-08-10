Tesla Confirms an Autopilot Hardware Update for All New Vehicles

Making the announcement at an event for shareholders, Musk suggested a lack of battery supply from Tesla Gigafactory could cause a future bottleneck for the Model 3’s production.

Priced at $35,000 per unit, the Model 3 has bagged 455,000 orders since its launch, a downward revision from the 518,000 units Musk initially proclaimed. Due to competition from manufacturers, the world’s battery capacity could more than double by 2021, reaching 278 gigawatt-hours (GWh) per year, compared to 103 GWh Recent study by Bloomberg New Energy Finance.

Elon Musk is offering up Tesla’s Gigafactory as collateral for lenders willing to sink $1.5 billion into the financially strapped automaker, but some would-be buyers appear hesitant to take the deal.

Financial specialists might envisage some thought about the way this “fabricating hellfire” would influence the company’s rates for money consumption at what time this organization updates their part of the year’s outcomes around the middle of the week.

As Musk announced Model 3 and a bond issue raising $1.5 billion, many market analysts were skeptical about the bond issue.

In addition, other variants of the Model X and Model S are receiving more standard features. Tesla Motors reported revenue of $2.79 billion and loss of $1.33 per share for second quarter.

The bond market would be greeted with no profit on the horizon and no pedigree in terms of issuance. S&P Global Ratings affirmed its B-minus rating on Tesla, saying the boost to liquidity should offset the company’s “significant execution risks”.

It was part of a four-day road trip Tesla is taking to bring in high-yield junk-rated bonds needed to build 500,000 new vehicles next year. At this early stage of expansion, a company like Tesla should be funded with equity, Holman said.

All in all, it is delays all around Tesla’s camp.

A large bond offering usually targets a company’s most important asset and caps the amount of secured debt that can be yoked to it, Valerie Potenza, the head of high-yield research at Xtract Research, told reporters after Musk’s call. As for when full self-driving will actually be enabled, that’s still uncertain, though Tesla has recommitted its intention to take an autonomous auto from Los Angeles to NY before the end of the year. And while it’s “highly unlikely” that these vehicles will need an upgrade when fully autonomy is an option, Tesla will upgrade them to 2.5 for free.