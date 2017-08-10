The Celldex Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:CLDX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

(NASDAQ:CLDX) is a huge mover today! The institutional investor owned 58,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period.

06/06/2016 – Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. had its ” rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 167,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. NY increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. The stock had a trading volume of 805,966 shares. See Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.

03/07/2016 – Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. was downgraded to ” by analysts at Oppenheimer. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 39,658 shares in the last quarter. NY now owns 70,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $5.02. Taking a look at the performance of CLDX, it is found that the weekly performance for this stock is valued at 2.85% and the performance for the month at 0.00%.

ROI deals with the invested cash in the company and the return the investor realize on that money based on the net profit of the business.

The stock closed its last trade at the price of $2.560, while exchanging hands with the volume of 1114012 shares contrast to its average daily volume of 1.82M shares. (NASDAQ:CLDX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Down 14.8%: Is Celldex Therapeutics Stock an Incredible Bargain?” on July 14, 2017. The company has market cap of $316.51 million.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) now have an Average Brokerage Recommendation of 1.67, number of Recs in ABR is 6 while industry rank of the company by ABR is out of 265. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Celldex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $5.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post ($1.10) earnings per share for the current year. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & global copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.baseball-news-blog.com/2017/08/10/celldex-therapeutics-inc-nasdaqcldx-shares-bought-by-american-international-group-inc-updated.html.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLDX shares. (NASDAQ:CLDX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 1 by H.C. Wainwright. ValuEngine cut Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd.

The share price of the company (NASDAQ:CLDX) was down -1.95% during the last trading session, with a high of 2.58 and the volume of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. shares traded was 805966. The firm earned “Equal Weight” rating on Monday, May 23 by Barclays Capital. (NASDAQ:CLDX) on Monday, March 7 to “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 8 by Cowen & Co. Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is 0. The Firm is focused on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The Company’s lead drug Rintega is a therapeutic vaccine, which is meant for the treatment of glioblastoma patients.