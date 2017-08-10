The Munsters Reboot Will Be Set in ‘Hipster Brooklyn’

The Munsters are back!

The new Munsters series will gain inspiration from the original, but the half-hour single-camera sitcom is making one major change to the classic family -NBC is taking The Munsters to NY. Jill Kargman will executive produce and write the script, with Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker also executive producing.

The development “The Munsters” reboot keeps Meyers in business with NBC, where he now hosts the late-night series “Late Night with Seth Meyers“.

Universal TV also produced the original series, which ran on CBS from 1964-1966 and produced 70 episodes. Like The Munsters, Will & Grace hails in-house from Universal TV. We’re still not convinced this is a great idea, but the creative team behind the show is just strong enough for us to remain.well, we’ll go so far as “mildly intrigued” on this one. It resulted in the big-budget pilot Mockingbird Lane, directed by Bryan Singer and starring Jerry O’Connell as family patriarch Herman Munster, Portia de Rossi as his wife Lily, Eddie Izzard as Grandpa and Charity Wakefield as cousin Marilyn, which aired as a Halloween special in 2012.

A reboot of the classic sitcom “The Munsters” is in the works at NBC, Variety has confirmed. It fell more on the “dark” side of the fence rather than comedy like the original, and that may have been its downfall.

The 43-year-old comedian and Odd Mom Out creator Jill Kargman are working on a reboot for NBC, Deadline reports.

Kargman is repped by ICM.