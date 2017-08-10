The Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Colony Starwood Homes (SFR)

Colony Starwood Homes (NYSE SFR) opened at 33.62 on Thursday.

The combined businesses, which have a value of about $10.7 billion, will be the largest private owner of single-family homes by far.

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Invitation Home Inc. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Home during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitation Home during the first quarter worth $159,769,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Home during the second quarter valued at $157,000. American Century Inv Mgt Inc is the second biggest holder with 1 million shares now valued at 47.27 million whilst Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 1 million shares valued at 37.42 million. Invitation Home Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $22.43. These holdings make up 7.64% of the company’s outstanding shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.66.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter previous year.

They expect $0.44 EPS, up 11.36% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 28th.

Shares in Invitation Homes, which Blackstone took public in January at $20 a share, were up more than 4 percent in early morning trading at $21.93. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on Colony Starwood Homes in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Starwood Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Invitation Home in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Home in a report on Saturday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Invitation Home has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

Upon completion of the transaction, Fred Tuomi, Chief Executive Officer of Starwood Waypoint Homes, will become CEO of Invitation Homes; Ernie Freedman, Chief Financial Officer of Invitation Homes, will remain CFO; Charles Young, Chief Operating Officer of Starwood Waypoint Homes, will become COO; and Dallas Tanner, Chief Investment Officer of Invitation Homes, will remain CIO.

Two of the bigger institutional owners of single-family rentals in the United States are planning to merge in the latest sign that affordable housing is becoming harder to find as home prices recover in much of the United States.