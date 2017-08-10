The Spoils of War, Game of Thrones S07E04

The short battle also showed Daenerys one of the few cards that Cersei holds in this war, the Dragon Killer. I might have to eat my words from a couple weeks ago, because I think that the idea of dragons just became exciting again.

Next, Tyrion is standing with Daenerys, presumably before the remaining members of the Lannister army.

HBO has always been kind enough to give us a quick preview of the upcoming episode after we’ve watched the most recent one and well, as Ser Davos so eloquently put it, “bad things are coming“.

Tyrion, for one, looks concerned. But when previously asked about Jaime’s Twincest relationship with Cersei and whether that would lead to his doom, Coster-Waldau said: “It’s not going to end well for Jaime Lannister, I can’t imagine”.

“You need to find a way to make her listen”, Varys says, suggesting that Daenerys might be getting a little power insane.

Matt Shakman’s closing comments definitely suggest Jaime Lannister’s realization that Drogon and Daenerys’s antics in The Spoils Of War have ushered in a new era of combat will be explored in the show’s next episode Eastwatch.

Another interesting thing remains to be seen is how the actual meeting of Daenerys’ dragons with Jon Snow will go.

“Bran saw the Night King and his army marching towards Eastwatch“, Jon says.

Dany is on the hunt for a husband who can help consolidate her absolute power, and you’ve got to think that Jon would make a suitable candidate in her eyes.

Whether Jon will bend the knee, or a marriage materialises, remains to be seen. She is paranoid and suspicious of even her most loyal supporters. Varys (Conleth Hill) still looks a little shaken from his encounter with Melisandre (Carice van Houten). For example, it takes Jon no time to get to Dragonstone in Episode 3 and Euron appeared out of nowhere at the end of Episode 2, but these White Walkers have been marching since Season 1. “We set fire to 20 guys at once”. After she chose to fly off to the Red Keep, we later see that he’s also there to watch the entire Lannister army, many of whom he surely knew, be burned alive.