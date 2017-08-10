The title for ‘Game Of Thrones’ episode 5 has finally been revealed

In addition to the promo for Season 7, episode 5, HBO has released eight new photos for “Eastwatch“, which can be viewed below. After all, he was the one who tried to stop her from charging against the Lannisters with her dragon in the previous episode. We’re getting another powwow between the Mother of Dragons and the King in the North this week, one that Jon will apparently arrive at with some objective. In the first episode of the seventh season, Jon Snow asked Tormund to take the Wildlings with him to defend Eastwatch, and, in the same episode, we say the Hound having a vision about the White Walkers marching towards Eastwatch. Has he mined enough dragonglass to head back north yet? It seems smart to do the same in her homeland.

They are far from the only people at Dragonstone anxious though, as we see Varys sitting at the map table of Westeros. Varys seems anxious. At least there’s wine! These two don’t want Westeros to burn, so might they be talking about what Daenerys just did?

Jon is at Dragonstone and could be approaching Dany or Tyrion and wondering what the heck just happened and what is their next move.

Sansa’s reunion with Arya is as uncomfortable, in some ways, as her encounter with Bran; she sees what her sister has become, and while her own skills delight Arya (obvious during her sparring with Brienne), how they have come about, and what they portend, are questions that appear to trouble Sansa.

And lastly, way over in Oldtown, Sam (John Bradley) and Gilly (Hannah Murray) are researching again. Here’s hoping Sam found more clues to defeat the Night King.

Last week threw an unexpected, massive battle at us featuring a dragon.

We don’t know but we’ll be (east) watching for sure.

In the trailer for the upcoming episode, Varys tells Tyrion, “You need to find a way to make her listen”, after we see Dany telling the remaining Lannister troops to bend the knee or die.