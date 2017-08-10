Thierry Henry: I’m a big fan of new Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette

Questions continue to be asked of both Wenger and his side, amid another quiet transfer window, but Walcott insists Arsenal are in good shape and are relishing another quest to force their way back into title contention.

And after winning the FA Community Shield, is Arsenal primed to finally finish top of the English table for the first time since 2004?

Lacazette is the latest addition to the Gunners’ squad, making the move from Lyon last month for a record transfer fee of £48million.

“In the Premier League every game is a battle like today”.

Victory in the cup final preceded the belated announcement of a new two-year contract at Emirates Stadium for Wenger, with the long-serving manager refusing to be cowed by the increasingly vitriolic fan protests that accompanied a mid-season slump last term. “I think he will be here this season, and if we can do it for more seasons we will do it as well”.

“I’m an Arsenal player”, Giroud told French outlet SFR Sport. Everyone’s up for the challenge – you know we do like a good challenge.

“We can’t really dwell on the past any more, we need to focus on our strengths”. “We’re still slowly learning it and it’s working for now, and we’ll see if it continues to”. We managed to stop them playing the football they tend to do.

Have two players ever had the same situation as we now have?

Thierry Henry has talked about the recent arrival of Alexandre Lacazette at Arsenal, and has claimed he will be the first ever player to be first-choice for his club, while his benched team-mate is favoured for his worldwide side.

Arsenal open their Premier League campaign with the first game of the season, at home to Leicester City on Friday night, and Walcott feels the fact it’s an evening game could actually help them avoid some of the slow starts they’ve suffered in the past.

“No, not a setback, I see it as a disappointment, I see it as hurtful, losing a game we wanted to win, an opportunity to win a trophy, I don’t care what trophy it is”, he said.

“We have to decide that a bit later”.