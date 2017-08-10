Thierry Henry speaks on Iheanacho’s transfer to Leicester City

“We haven’t been able to beat them yet but there’s always a first time and it would be nice to think it would be Friday night”.

Leicester City captain Wes Morgan has branded new Foxes teammate Kelechi Iheanacho “a very, very good player”, and said that he can not wait to play alongside the forward this season.

The 20-year-old has shaken off a minor injury which he sustained in his Leicester City debut last Friday to resume training.

With Iheanacho on board, however, a lot of the burden could be taken off Vardy’s shoulders as the Nigerian joins him as his striking partner. His goalscoring record is excellent.

Following the performance, Shakespeare told the club’s website that he had already seen signs of Iheanacho forming a good partnership with Jamie Vardy. Is he going to do the job of Shinji Okazaki? I don’t know whether Craig Shakespeare will play a 4-4-1-1 or a proper 4-4-2, but it’s a good signing.

“You’ve seen how they linked up, and good players can”.

When Thierry Henry says it, you generally believe it.

Leicester paid Manchester City £25million for a centre-forward with the best minutes per goal ratio of any Premier League player with more than 10 strikes, and Shakespeare hopes he replicates that form at the King Power Stadium.

The former Manchester City striker is expected to play a part in the game although it is not known yet if he will start.