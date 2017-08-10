Three hurt after Borough Market business sent ‘substance’

Three people have been injured after an envelope containing an “unidentified substance” was delivered to an address in Borough Market, police say.

Local businessman Paul Dawson said he arrived at the restaurant just after the police.

Images on social media showed an ambulance and firefighters outside a restaurant responding to the incident earlier.

Three people were treated for minor injuries.

Scotland Yard said that it was not treating the incident as terrorism-related, but that its investigation was continuing.

Borough Market was targeted by terrorists during the London Bridge attack in June, which saw three extremists crash into people in a auto before stabbing pedestrians. Seven people were killed and 48 were wounded in the attack.

Police said no arrests had been made and enquiries continued.

Police said an “unknown subtance” had been delivered to an address by envelope.

The property in Stoney Street – one of the locations targeted by the London Bridge terrorists in June – was evacuated and a crime scene put in place.

Officers also confirmed to the Daily Star they were dealing with a “chemical incident“, and there has been speculation about an acid attack.