Three opposition leaders meet J&K CM over threats to Article 35 (A)

The step was taken in the backdrop of Monday’sopposition meet after which Farooq had warned of a public uprising in Jammu and Kashmir if Article 35A that confers powers on J&K legislature to define state’s permanent residents is abrogated.

Political observers and Kashmir watchers are of the opinion that if confusion over Article 35-A is not put to rest soon, it would add further fuel to the already raging fire and put the lives of people in the Valley in danger and further worsen the security situation.

The Chief Minister’s visit comes amid growing debate over Article 35A of the Constitution, which has been challenged in the Supreme Court.

Though the case filed by an NGO-linked to RSS has been going on in the apex court since 2014, the recent reply of Centre has set alarm bells ringing not only among the mainstream parties but separatist camp too. Article 370 guarantees a special status to Jammu and Kashmir within the Indian Union.

National Conference has called for a meeting of the opposition parties to discuss the sensitive issue. She also requested Farooq Abdullah to raise the issue in the Lok Sabha and explain its ramifications on the relations between the people of the state and rest of the country. In the meeting, it was decided that a united front would defend and protect Article 35A in the SC and also, launch a campaign among the people of all three regions of the state on the “repercussions” that the abrogation of Article 35A would have. We all remember what happened during Amarnath land row, people came out overnight.

The opposition leaders including CPI (M) State Secretary and MLA Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, PDF Chairman and MLA Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen, DPN President and former minister Ghulam Hassan Mir met Mehbooba at her Gupkar residence Wednesday morning and discussed ways and means to safeguard Article 35-A.

“The BJP has nothing to do with her meeting the opposition leaders”.

When asked about the stand of BJP on Article 35-A he said that once the Supreme Court announces its verdict over the issue, the BJP will clear its stand. “See these political leaders are creating issue out of all this”.

“These attempts are aimed at changing the demography of the state and dilute its Muslim-majority character”, it has alleged.

On the other hand, political parties in Jammu region are divided on the issue.

The Article 35-A was extended to J&K through ‘Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order issued by President Rajendra Prasad on May 14, 1954.

The coalition government with the PDP is run as per “Agenda of the Alliance”.

With tempers running high in Kashmir over Article 35 A that has been challenged in the Supreme Court, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti is flying to New Delhi today to meet the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He added that the BJP will not speak on the petition seeking abrogation of Article 35A till SC gives its ruling.

The senior leader said that the Chief Minister expressed her concerns about the removal of the article and said that the government is making all its “efforts” at all levels to contest the petition in the Supreme Court.