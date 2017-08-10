Thunder’s Patrick Patterson Has Knee Surgery

Newly signed Oklahoma City Thunder forward Patrick Patterson underwent successful arthroscopic knee surgery Thursday, the organization announced via a press release Thursday morning.

The Thunder expect Patterson’s recovery to take four to six weeks, meaning that he will be available for training camp, which begins on September 26.

Patterson experienced discomfort in the same knee last season with Toronto, and his training was monitored by the Thunder during the summer. The stretch big man is expected to be ready for training camp on September 26. With 68 days remaining before the start of the 2017-18 National Basketball Association season, there is enough time for a complete recovery if everything heals correctly.

Patrick Patterson is projected to miss the next 4 to 6 weeks following surgery on his left knee.

Per the team, there is no structural damage to Patterson’s knee. He’s expected to be the starting power forward on opening night and a big part of the Thunder’s plans next season, so here’s to an expedient healing process.