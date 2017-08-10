Tiger Woods Denies ‘False’ Report He’s Dating Kristin Smith

The report claimed the pictures were taken on Woods’ boat on July 31, but Woods is refuting that, stating that he and Smith “are no longer dating and haven’t since past year”.

Tiger Woods has agreed to plead guilty to reckless driving and is to enter a diversion program that would allow him to have his record wiped clean if he completes the program, a prosecutor said on Wednesday.

Palm Beach County Assistant State Attorney Adrienne Ellis said Woods entered the plea Wednesday.

A 14-time Major golf champion, Woods was arrested on May 29 by police in Jupiter, Florida, who found him asleep at the wheel of his Mercedes-Benz.

The diversion program is apparently common among first-time offenders (like Woods) and contains benchmarks like community service and court fines for participants to hit along the way. He had no alcohol in his system but told officers he had taken painkillers for his injured back and an insomnia medication.

But just hours after publication, Woods took to Twitter no doubt with his feet up watching the opening round of the US PGA Championship.