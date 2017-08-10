Tillerson downplays North Korea rhetoric: ‘Americans should sleep well at night’

Hours later, North Korea said it was examining its operational plans for attacking Guam.

“I think the global community is looking to the United States for leadership to avoid a military confrontation with North Korea that could well involve nuclear weapons”, he added.

The Defense Secretary appeared to be responding to a report by the North Korean state news agency, which said that the country’s military was examining plans to launch a ballistic missile strike on Guam, a USA territory in the Pacific that houses a huge military base.

But landing like a hand grenade in the middle of the summit was an explosive report that the North may have already succeeded in making a nuclear weapon small enough to fit on a ballistic missile that could reach much of the USA mainland.

This sounds like a pretty bad deal: “Wisconsin is not projected to break even on a $3 billion incentive package for a proposed LCD screen plant by Taiwan’s Foxconn for at least 25 years, a legislative analysis showed on Tuesday”. While the prospect of military action by either side appears slim, given the level of devastation that would ensue, Trump’s talk Tuesday of “fire and fury like the world has never seen” compounded fears of an accident or misunderstanding leading the nuclear-armed nations into conflict.

“President Trump is not helping the situation with his bombastic comments”, Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein said in a statement.

North Korea’s state-run news agency responded to Mr. Trump’s words several hours later by suggesting that the North Korean regime would target the US territory of Guam, home to more than 6,000 American service members. “You see passage of the UN Security Council resolution with the votes of China and Russian Federation on North Korea – we are making the world a safer place”. Still, Trump tweeted, “Hopefully we will never have to use this power, but there will never be a time that we are not the most powerful nation in the world!”

But Tillerson said that does not mean the U.S.is moving closer to a military strike.

But Tillerson says the current US strategy is working.

North Korea wants to protect itself and ultimately reunify the Korean Peninsula, an unimaginable fate for South Korea, our strong ally.

North Korea’s threat to the U.S.is clearly moving more rapidly than we anticipated and, so far, increased diplomatic pressure has not changed the regime’s unacceptable behavior.

Tillerson is speaking after President Donald Trump and North Korea exchanged threats that have raised concerns about a potential military confrontation.

One regular critic of Trump’s foreign policy stood up for the president. Sen.