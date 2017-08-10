Tim Tebow, St. Lucie Mets take on Tampa Yankees

The Tim Tebow baseball experiment comes to Tampa Thursday night.

Moments before his at bat against the Charlotte Stone Crabs, the former National Football League quarterback and current MiLB outfielder left the on-deck circle to go shake hands with a young fan named Seth.

The young fan, Seth Bosch, who has high-functioning autism, made his way down to the front row of the stands, reached through the protective netting and received a handshake from the former Florida quarterback. Tebow stopped and shook Bosch’s hand through the net.

Tebow, as usual, made sure to greet the youngster, which ultimately made him cry tears of joy.

Tebow, being Tebow, then went up to the plate and hit a three-run home run moments later.

“I started crying too”, Ileanna Bosch said.

Tebow, for those curious, is hitting.248/.314/.411 with six doubles, a triple and five homers in 41 games since his promotion to Class A-Advanced. The boy has a hard time participating in sports. “I think God brought Seth and Tim together”. And you can’t put a price tag on a “ticket” like that.