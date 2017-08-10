Top 25 Manchester City players of the Premier League era – #2

Despite netting a respectable eight times in the Premier League the winger was linked with a move away, with United appearing as one of the most likely destinations. I think he’s capable of dropping deep or playing in an old-fashioned midfield two but he can get further forward and I expect him to be more effective this year.

The way Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho have been spending, the Premier League trophy should be returning to Manchester in May. But they showed an outstanding performance in the UEFA Europa League and won the title by defeating Ajax in the finals.

“At Manchester United, we play to win and that’s the mentality when I get on the pitch”.

Pressed on what he aspires to in the future, the 29-year-old is hoping for success for both club and country.

“They are very different”.

For a serial collector of trophies at Barcelona and Bayern Munich, finishing his first season in English football without a single title was an unusual feeling for Guardiola.

Centre-back Victor Lindelof, midfielder Nemanja Matic and striker Romelu Lukaku are all over six feet (183cm) tall, giving United the second-tallest squad in the division behind Tony Pulis’s West Bromwich Albion.

But the Belgium worldwide failed to convince Mourinho during their time together at Chelsea and will be playing in the Champions League proper for the first time. But they have also sold Wayne Rooney back to his former club Everton and have left Zlatan Ibrahimovic to leave, even though there is still a slight chance he might remain with them.

Rather than being a platform to build on to challenge for a first title since 1961, Tottenham’s ownership appears more focused on building their new stadium.

One to watch: Anthony Martial – The Frenchman announced himself with a bang with a spectacular debut season in 2015/16 as he scored 17 goals in all competitions. The quintet seem to be archetypal Mourinho players – towering, physical specimens who follow the wants of their coach to the letter.

Few would argue against David Silva topping a list of the most gifted players to ever don a Manchester City shirt, and the Spaniard’s arrival in 2010 has played a huge role in the club going on to become a force domestically and overseas. With no summer global tournament Jose Mourinho has had a full pre-season to work with his squad and with a relatively kind set of opening fixtures gives his side the chance to set an early marker this season.