Toshiba submits FY 2016 financial results, avoids immediate delisting

Toshiba on Thursday met a looming deadline to report its delayed financial results, saying it lost around $8.8 billion (7.5 billion euros) in the last fiscal year over its hard-hit USA nuclear unit, Westinghouse Electric. That means the auditor broadly vouched for Toshiba’s book-keeping.

Toshiba shares gained 1.03% in Tokyo Thursday to close at ¥293 each, the highest since June 27, but have lost more than 35% of their market value since announcing a bigger-than-expected $3.4 billion loss from Westinghouse, the now-bankrupt nuclear power facility builder, in late January, that ultimately ballooned to $6.3 billion.

Toshiba has struggled to win back shareholder trust since 2015 when it said it had inflated profits over several years, and analysts have said it was unclear whether it could stay listed in the long term regardless of the auditor’s endorsement.

Auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers Aarata LLC has issued an “opinion with qualifications” for Toshiba’s annual earnings report, meaning the figures are presented fairly overall and that only minor problems exist. That would have hurt its ability to raise money for its cash-hungry memory-chip business, jeopardizing its competitiveness. That would normally trigger a delisting from the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Even with the reprieve, however, analysts have said Toshiba’s long-term prospects were still bleak.

For fiscal 2016, Toshiba said it has fallen into negative net worth of 552.9 billion yen (5.02 billion USA dollars) and posted a group net loss of 965.66 billion yen.

In June, Toshiba said it was talks over the chip unit sale with public-private Innovation Network Corp of Japan, state-backed Development Bank of Japan and USA private equity fund Bain Capital, with South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix acting as a lender.

Toshiba’s April-June earnings for fiscal 2017, meanwhile, saw a group operating profit of 96.69 billion yen, compared to 16.3 billion yen booked a year earlier, owing to its profitable chip business.

Reporting negative net worth – liabilities exceeding assets – for the second year running would likely prompt a delisting from the Tokyo Stock Exchange. It also raised its profit forecast for the current year to 430 billion yen from a previous 230 billion yen.

But its joint venture partner Western Digital Corp. has not signed off on the auction and has taken Toshiba to court over the issue, adding to the conglomerates woes.

That has unnerved Toshiba’s preferred bidder group, a consortium including Japanese government-backed funds, private equity firm Bain Capital LP and South Korean chip maker SK Hynix Inc.