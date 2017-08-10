Tramaine Brock’s Domestic Violence Case Dismissed Due to Lack of Evidence

Domestic violence charges brought against former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Tramaine Brock in Santa Clara County earlier this year were dropped Tuesday due to insufficient evidence, according to prosecutors.

Brock had been charged in connection to an April 6 incident in Santa Clara involving his 31-year-old girlfriend.

Fantasy Impact Brock was slated to be a starting corner for the 49ers before his arrest in April, leading to him being released.

When Santa Clara police officers responded to the report of domestic violence, the woman Brock was dating at the time had “visible facial injuries”, per A.J. Brock pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Brock’s attorney, San Carlos-based Josh Bentley, wrote in a text that the entire case was dismissed during a preliminary examination hearing Tuesday afternoon.

A source told the Chronicle on Wednesday that five teams, including the 49ers, have inquired about Brock since charges were dismissed. The 49ers released him on April 7 after he spent the two previous seasons as a starter with the team. The 49ers also used a third-round pick on a cornerback, Ahkello Witherspoon.

Brock, 28, spent all seven of his National Football League seasons with the Niners. Brock has played in 80 games for the organization, amassing 11 career interceptions.