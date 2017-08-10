Transplant Organs from Gene-Edited Pigs; Milestone Achieved

The research is an important step forward in the quest to make pig organs safe for transplantation – a dream that has kept scientists busy for decades and has the potential to save thousands of lives. More than 117,000 Americans are now on a transplant wait-list in the USA, according to federal figures, and 22 people die every day awaiting a match. This adds to the growing number of transplants that are already in relatively widespread use in medicine (heart valves, skin grafts for burn patients, etc.). While most major religious groups say pig organs are acceptable in the case of lifesaving transplantation, one example that could be a problem for Jewish and Muslim patients is accepting a kidney transplant, because dialysis is a viable alternative.

When pig cells are grown in a dish along with human cells, these viruses – known as porcine endogenous retroviruses or PERVs – have crossed into the human cells, suggesting they would do the same if pig organs were put into people.

With similar size organs to humans, scientists are looking at ways to use the animals for a host of organ transplants.

Using the gene-editing tool CRISPR, Yang and her team were able to disable 25 copies of these viruses in pig embryos. “Our study highlights the real concern and the significance of addressing this issue”, study co-author Luhan Yang, the co-founder of biotech company eGenesis, tells The Verge.

Those virus-free cells were then used to fertilize several pig embryos, which were implanted in sows who have since given birth to virus-free pigs.

Numerous porcine embryos and fetuses cloned in the CRISPR experiments died before birth or shortly after, but scientists ended up with 15 living female piglets, the oldest now 4 months old. (That’s the same technique used to clone Dolly.) This way, they were able to grow “designer piglets” whose PERVs are inactivated and harmless. Pigs are the biggest animals that have undergone CRISPR, he says, and he wants to see what happens when they are allowed to “grow to a ripe old age” of over 20. Researchers and clinicians have long hoped that the challenge could be alleviated through the availability of suitable animal organs for transplant, a concept known as xenotransplantation. One of the concerns that halted the previous studies was the 1998 discovery that retroviruses were hiding within pig DNA, which could possibly pose a threat to human recipients.

The experiments, reported on Thursday in the journal Science, may make it possible to transplant livers, hearts, and other organs from pigs into humans, The New York Times reports. They are now repeating the process to engineer male pigs, which Church says he doesn’t expect to be any more complicated.