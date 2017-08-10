Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM)

(NYSE:PHM). Pggm Invests holds 192,315 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The company has market cap of 5.51 billion GBP. Also, high consumer confidence, low interest rates and limited supply of homes in the nation bode well. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter past year. As of July 30, 2016, the Company operated a chain of 29 ShopRite supermarkets, 18 of which are located in northern New Jersey, eight in southern New Jersey, two in Maryland and one in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup, Inc. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company.in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, July 13 with “Buy”. The stock has “Strong-Buy” rating by Vetr on Friday, August 28. The company now has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.08. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, March 8. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, July 13. They now have a Dollars 18 price target on the stock.

Several analysts have released their opinion on PulteGroup, Inc. The recommendation scale measures the value from 1 to 5, where 1 means “Buy” and 5 stands for “Sell”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, July 11. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

07/10/2017 – PulteGroup, Inc. was downgraded to “underperform” by analysts at Mizuho. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. They now have a United States dollars 27 price target on the stock. Relative volume is ratio between current volume and 3-month average value, intraday adjusted.

The consensus recommendation, according to Zacks Investment research, is 2.36. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter previous year. Pulte Mortgage arranges financing through the origination of mortgage loans. This may lower purchasing power of the buyer’s and hurts volumes, revenues and profits of homebuilders. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $92,466,000. BidaskClub lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, January 27. Bank of America upgraded the shares of PHM in report on Friday, January 27 to “Buy” rating.

Brief Synopsis About PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). California Public Employees Retirement System reported 736,700 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average is $23.00. The 52-week range is $17.69 to $25.72 and the consensus target price is $26.07. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.63 billion market cap company.

At the present time, shares of PulteGroup, Inc. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Next quarter’s EPS is forecasted to be $0.89 with next year’s EPS projected to be $2.70.

For a total return analysis, there is the 5.00% return on equity and the 12.80% return on assets to consider. The stock declined 1.44% or $0.43 reaching $29.39 per share.

A look at some of the inputs to technical analysis model shows how Netflix, Inc. current price compares to its recent moving averages. On Wednesday, February 22 OSSOWSKI JAMES L sold $152,194 worth of PulteGroup, Inc. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 14,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th.

Market capitalization is the total market value of all of a company’s outstanding shares. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,685.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.thecerbatgem.com/2017/08/10/ipg-investment-advisors-llc-has-4-93-million-position-in-pultegroup-inc-phm-updated.html. The Company’s operating divisions include Motor, Home, Rescue and other personal lines, Commercial and Run-off. Its Homebuilding operations are engaged in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes within the United States and the construction of housing on such land.