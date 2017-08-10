Trump administration keeps sending mixed signals on North Korea

There is trouble in paradise – but that is nothing new for Guam.

North Korea has fired an unidentified ballistic missile from North Pyong’an Province that flew into waters east of the Korean Peninsula, according to a press release from South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff. It’s small but strategically significant.

North Korea on Thursday said that the US President Donald Trump was “bereft of reason” and dismissed his “fire and fury” warning as a “load of nonsense”.

The people of Guam woke up Thursday to another pointed threat from Pyongyang, which vowed to complete a plan to attack waters near the island by mid-August – adding a timeline to a threat from a day earlier that North Korea would create an “enveloping fire” around Guam.

North Korea wants an end to annual military drills between the United States and South Korea that it condemns as invasion rehearsals, and the removal of tens of thousands of US troops stationed in the South.

For years, North Korea has claimed Guam is within its missiles’ striking distance, making furious statements each time when the US flew powerful bombers from the island’s air base to the Korean Peninsula.

Altogether, 7,000 USA military personnel are stationed on Guam.

And it played a crucial role in multiple wars. Taking it a step further, Japan’s Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera told parliament a missile attack on the US territory would be a Japanese national emergency because it would threaten Japan’s existence as a nation. They threatened US, other countries, and they threaten Guam.

“I am not exactly sure that the President has fully appreciated that when he speaks”, McCain said. It probably is the case that Congress could prevent the President from launching offensive military operations without provocation. But that didn’t last long.

Today, there is a continuous bomber presence.

Responding to a reporter’s question at a White House event last week, the president said, “We’ll handle North Korea”. Guam also stores a massive quantity of weapons.

“We need fewer fiery words and bombastic tweets from the President and his cable TV surrogates, and more effort to work with our global partners to expand missile defense and deterrence and put forward a strategy to roll back North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs”, Warner said. It is about 2,200 miles (3,500 km) southeast of North Korea, much closer than it is to any of the United States.

“North Korea has always threatened other countries”.

About 160,000 people live on the island, which extends about 12 miles (19.31 kilometers) at its widest.

“Presidents usually try to use language that is even more moderate than what they may be feeling in private, because they’ve always been anxious that their language might escalate a crisis”, Beschloss said. The military presence on the island has injected money into Guam’s economy and is welcomed, even celebrated, by many residents. North Korea said it had standardized the design and would begin production.

In response to the B-1B bomber deployment, North Korea’s KCNA state news network stated, “The KPA (Korean People’s Army) Strategic Force is now carefully examining the operational plan for making an enveloping fire at the areas around Guam … in order to contain the US major military bases on Guam, including the Anderson Air Force Base”. In 2013, Pyongyang started telling the US that it “should not forget” that Andersen Air Force Base, specifically, was within range.

“It is important that the current language be scaled down and that the current threat be weakened”, he said.

Since then, Trump has fumed as North Korea has tested several intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Here’s what you need to know about the situation.

A Korean people’s army spokesman said a plan would be put into practice as soon as the order to attack Guam was issued by the country’s leader, Kim Jong-un.

One of Nauert’s predecessors, John Kirby, who now works as a national security analyst for CNN, said her comments were clear evidence of a crisis communications machine swinging into action. ‘Everyone’s afraid, because we’re dealing with powers that’s beyond us’.

“Other residents are anxious about the political atmosphere and the government’s ability to find a peaceful solution”.

“Todd Thompson, a lawyer who lives on Guam, said he laughed off past threats because he ‘figured cooler heads in Washington would prevail, and it was just an idle threat'”.