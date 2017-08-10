Trump ‘Reckless’ North Korea Remarks Undermine US Security – Congressman Engel

The Trump administration is speaking in one voice on the threat posed by North Korea, a State Department official has said, dismissing reports that there was dissent within the government over the issue.

“I don’t want to be alarmist: We’re all going to die”, Colbert continued, “because USA intelligence now believes North Korea is making missile-ready nuclear weapons. People listen to him, and those were the President’s words, sending a message loud and clear to North Korea”, she said. Nauert said that the US-led worldwide pressure campaign on North Korea is working very well and yielding results, which was reflected in the unanimous sanctions passed by the United Nations Security Council on Pyongyang. Because of that, “I don’t think the rhetoric is a huge deal”.

“Today President Trump’s reckless behavior and impulsive outburst undermined the security of the American people, and that of our friends and allies”, Engel said on Tuesday.

In an interview with Fox News’s “The Story”, Sullivan said, “I$3 f one of the military options that the administration is looking at is a preemptive war on the Korean peninsula launched by the United States, that would require the authorization of Congress”. I don’t think we need to just relax.

The congressman added that Trump had put United States credibility on the line by drawing an “absurd red line” and predicted that Kim would likely “call his bluff as America’s adversaries watch”.

However, he said that Trump would have more leeway to responsd if the North attacks first.

“Isolating the North Koreans has not halted their pursuit of nuclear weapons”, Senator Dianne Feinstein of California and the ranking member of the Senate Intelligence Committee said. Gordon Humphrey (N.H.) sent a letter to several lawmakers urging President Trump’s prompt removal from office.

“The story gets worse because over the weekend the United Nations security council voted 15-0 to sanction North Korea”.

“President Trump has basically drawn a red line”.