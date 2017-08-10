Trump’s claims on nuclear modernization crumble under scrutiny

On Wednesday the President of the United States tweeted a pointed warning to North Korea, saying that the USA nuclear arsenal had been overhauled under his watched and that US capabilities were “far stronger and more powerful than ever before”.

Ironically, much of the modernization was set in motion under President Barack Obama, who was a lifelong opponent of nuclear weapons, negotiated New START and became the first sitting president to visit Hiroshima, site of the world’s first nuclear attack by the United States in World War II.

In a follow up tweet this morning, Trump warned that “there will never be a time that we are not the most powerful nation in the world!”

“My expectation is it will take several more months to complete the Nuclear Posture Review, and the Ballistic Missile Defense Review will follow it, because the second review is actually informed by numerous strategic choices that will be made in the Nuclear Posture Review”, said Silva.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Wednesday that the United States and its allies have more than what they need to end any potential conflict with North Korea.

Yesterday, the president said the regime would be met with “fire and fury” if it continues to threaten the US. “Must Repeal & Replace ObamaCare!” he tweeted, his second Twitter attack in two days on McConnell for the GOP’s failed health care reform votes. Trump also signed his highly-criticized immigration and travel ban the same day as the nuclear memo. As early as June 2015, Trump said, “Even our nuclear arsenal doesn’t work”.

Trump’s nuclear order was what’s referred to as a presidential memorandum.

Kimball said the arsenal is actually “larger than it needs to be”. The Defense Department’s web page for the Nuclear Posture Review describes it as “legislatively mandated”. That’s bonkers: the process has barely started and will take decades to complete. Cumulatively, total costs could reach $1 trillion over the next 30 years.

What Trump did shortly after taking office was neither his first order nor a unique action; every new president in recent years has requested a Nuclear Posture Review.

An analysis from the Defense Intelligence Agency also found that the country will produce intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of hitting the continental U.S.