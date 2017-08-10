Trump thanks Putin for booting USA diplomats out of Russian Federation

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters with Vice President Mike Pence at his side at Trump’s golf estate in Bedminster, N.J., on Thursday.

Mr. Trump’s comment was in keeping with his practice of not criticizing President Vladimir V. Putin of Russian Federation, no matter how tense relations between the two countries have grown.

The display happened almost a week after it was announced that special counsel Robert Mueller impaneled a grand jury in the FBI’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 USA presidential election and its possible ties to the Trump campaign.

“There’s no real reason for them to go back”, Trump said, referring to the diplomats.

“I want to thank (Putin) because we’re trying to cut down our payroll”, Trump said. “We’ll save a lot of money”, Mr. Trump said. The president – who has staunchly refused to criticize Putin in any way shape or form since launching his presidential bid more than two years ago – actually thanked Putin for expelling American diplomats, saying that it’ll help the State Department cut costs.

Putin has denied that his government was involved in the meddling efforts. President Trump ultimately signed the sanctions – and sanctions against Iran and North Korea – into law.