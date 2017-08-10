Trump touts his base as ‘getting stronger,’ though polls show a weakening

Kellyanne Conway has earned a reputation as being an adept dodger of any question that could cast President Donald Trump in a negative light.

The survey unveiled President Trump’s overall approval rating is 36 percent, unchanged from June.

“Hard to believe that with 24/7 Fake News on CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, NYTIMES & WAPO, the Trump base is getting stronger!” he said in one of his morning tweets.

And the Quinnipiac poll, like the CNN survey, showed a decline in the share of Republicans approving of his performance. Gallup’s daily tracking poll indicates 38 percent of American approve of the job the president is doing. In May, the US Department of Justice announced that former FBI Chief Robert Mueller had been appointed as special counsel to investigate alleged Russian interference. His approval rating remains stuck despite generally positive views about the USA economy among Americans.

Trump tweeted “the Fake News Russian collusion story, record Stock Market, border security, military strength, jobs.Supreme Court pick, economic enthusiasm, deregulation & so much more have driven the Trump base even closer together”.

Actually, the numbers appear to be more steady than falling when looking at each series on its own.

The issues of health care, foreign policy and immigration over 50 percent of disapproval, the poll said.

Quinnipiac University released a poll on August 2 that showed Trump reaching a new low point in his approval numbers, with 61 percent of Americans disapproving of the job he is doing compared to 33 percent approving.