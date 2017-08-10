Trump ‘very surprised’ by FBI Manfort raid, saying it sends ‘strong signal’

“It’s been a very hard situation and I think I’m doing a lot of people a favor by coming out and just saying it”, Mr. Trump said at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. “I was very, very surprised to see it”, Trump said from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, Thursday, according to pool reports. “I know Mr. Manafort”. I was very, very surprised to see it, ‘ Trump continued.

Trump said he has not spoken to the Attorney General Jeff Sessions or the Federal Bureau of Investigation regarding the raid.

After vouching for him, Trump turned to the raid itself, which came in the early morning hours after Manafort had met with congressional committee staff. Mr Comey testified to a Senate committee that he believes he was sacked because of the way he had been handling the Russian Federation inquiry. “You say, ‘Oh, I’m going to dismiss him.’ No, I’m not dismissing anybody”.

Trump said he is working with special counsel Robert Mueller, but then said: ‘They’re investigating things that never happened’.

The US Attorney General is normally in charge of determining if the Justice Deparment needs a special counsel to lead an investigation.

Manafort is a central figure in Mueller’s expanding investigation into Russian meddling in the presidential campaign. Along with attacking the attorney general on Twitter, the President has said he would never have appointed Mr Sessions had he known the former Alabama senator would recuse himself.

“It is what it is”, Trump said of his relationship with Sessions. Trump has also accused Sessions of not aggressively pursuing allegations of leaks by government officials.

“I want them to get on with the task”, Mr Trump said.

In his first public comments since the raid was made public this week by The Washington Post, Trump called Manafort “a very decent man” but said he hadn’t spoken to him for a long time.

The President also insisted that no collusion occurred.

The New York Times reported shortly afterward that investigators were looking for tax documents and foreign banking records, documents “typically sought when investigating violations of Bank Secrecy Act“, Times reporter Adam Goldman said.